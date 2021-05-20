Tatarstan is represented at the International Conference dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the National Library of Uzbekistan named after A. Navoi

On May 19, 2021, a plenary session of the XIV International Conference “Internet and Information Library Resources in Science, Education, Culture and Business” dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the National Library of Uzbekistan named after A. Navoi was held in Tashkent.

The event was attended by Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under Administration of President of the Republic of Tatarstan Asadzhon Khodjaev, Chairman of the Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports under the Senate of Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Dilorom Toshmukhamedova, Director of the Agency “Uzarchiv” Ulugbek Yusupov, Rector of the State Institute of Arts and Culture Uzbekistan Ibrohim Yuldashev, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office in Uzbekistan Mikhail Vozhdaev, Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan Aydar Akhtareev, Second Secretary of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Uzbekistan Valeria Zanina, Member of the Board of the Russian Book Union, President of the Association of Russian Book Publishers, General Director of the White City Publishing House Konstantin Chechenev and other officials.

The Republic of Tatarstan was represented by Ildar Sagdatshin, General Director of the State Unitary Enterprise “Tatar Book Publishing House”, Honored Worker of the Press and Mass Communications of the Republic of Tatarstan.