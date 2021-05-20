Ensemble “Yoldyz” became the winner of young performers of the XVII International Festival of Tatar Song named after Rashit Vagapov

On May 17, at the gala concert of the 17th Vagapov Festival, which took place at the Salikh Saydashev State Concert Hall in Kazan, the winners of the competition for young performers were determined. A total of 112 applications have been accepted.

In the nomination vocal ensembles, the People’s collective of amateur art, the Ensemble of Tatar and Bashkir culture “Yoldyz” (Ilnur Khamidullin, Radif Vasilov, Ramis Idrisov) won 3rd place at the XVII International Festival of Tatar Song named after Rashit Vagapov.

Congratulations to the People’s collective of amateur art, the Ensemble of Tatar and Bashkir culture “Yoldyz” on a victory at the festival!