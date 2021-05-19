The 17th International Festival of Tatar Song named after V.I. Rashita Vagapov

The best of the best presented their talents in various nominations. The winners received awards from the hands of chairman of the jury – chairman of the Union of Composers of Russia and the Union of Composers of Tatarstan, People’s Artist of Tatarstan and Russia, composer Rashit Kalimullin. The winners of the festival received diplomas and prizes.

Thus, the first place in the nomination “Chamber and concert performance” went to Dilyara Tukhvatullina (Kazan State Conservatory named after N.G. Zhiganov) and Ernest Suleimanov (Moscow State Conservatory named after P.I. Tchaikovsky).

The winner in the nomination “Tatar song performed by representatives of other nationalities” was Arshak Altunyan from the House of Friendship of the Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Tatiana Efremova (Kazan State Institute of Culture) and Linar Shaimukhametov (Oktyabrsky College of Music, Bashkortostan) won the first place in the category “Folk Performance”.

The winner in the category “Instrumental Performance” was Ainur Muratov (Kazan State Institute of Culture).

The first place in the Vocal Ensemble nomination was taken by the Elabuga Song and Dance Ensemble (Elabuga College of Culture and Arts);

Dinar Gubaidullin from the city of Sibay, Bashkortostan was recognized as the “best performer of the Bashkir folk song”.

The Grand Prix went to Almas Khusainov (Tatarstan State Chamber Choir).