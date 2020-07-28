As part of the national holiday “Uyna, Garmun!” flash mob continues

28.07.2020

We remind you that on the eve of the national holiday “Uyna, Garmun!”, which is to take place in the Republic of Bashkortostan, the flash mob continues. To participate in the flash mob, you need to take a photo or record a video of the performance of a work on a folk musical instrument and post a post on social networks with hashtags: # play harmon # uinagarmun # yharmonist # mingharmunchi # folk instrument # milliuenkorals

The holiday is scheduled for September 2020 and will be held in the city of October in the Republic of Bashkortostan. Supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation.