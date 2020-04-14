Assistance was provided to veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the blockade of St. Petersburg

April 13, 2020

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with the “Grachya Poghosyan” Charitable Fund, organized a charity event to transfer food packages to veterans, blockades during the period of self-isolation.

For many years, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan, together with Tatar public organizations in the region, have been actively supporting veterans of the Great Patriotic War and blockaders, living in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

In light of recent events in the world, in connection with the introduction of restrictive measures to counteract the spread of coronavirus, additional support is provided to socially vulnerable citizens throughout the country. Against the backdrop of a pandemic, older people are doubly difficult, because it is this category of people that is most susceptible to the disease.

With the support and initiative of the “Grachya Poghosyan” Charitable Fund, over 100 objects of spiritual, cultural and historical significance, including 36 monuments to heroes and events of the Great Patriotic War, were restored.

The “Grachya Poghosyan” charity fund not only implements projects for the creation and installation of memorials, but also actively supports public initiatives aimed at patriotic education of children and youth. The activity is aimed at preserving and enhancing the spiritual, historical and cultural heritage and potential of the multinational people of the Russian Federation by propagating the ideas of patriotism, unity and friendship of peoples, and interethnic harmony.

In connection with the increase in number of patients, we ask you to stay at home and listen to the recommendations of specialists! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!

Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan

in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region