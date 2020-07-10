Assistant Ilham Shakirov, Ilham Khazeyev will be awarded a medal from the DUM of the Russian Federation

The assistant to the legendary singer Ilham Shakirov (1935−2019) Ilham Khazeyev, who for over a quarter century has been courting the “Tatar nightingale”, was awarded the medal “For Merit”.

This is an award from the spiritual administration of Muslims of Russia, which, as stated on the website of the federal muftiate, is awarded to “Muslim clergy and clergy who have shown outstanding achievements in strengthening the Islam and spirituality of Russian Muslims; <…> public figures and representatives of science for outstanding services in the restoration and construction of mosques and madrassas, in the field of patronage of arts, aimed at strengthening Muslim science and education. ”

As indicated in the decree signed by the chairman of the DUM of the Russian Federation, Ravil Gainutdin, Khazeyev was awarded “For his great personal contribution to the preservation and development of the traditions of the Tatar national culture and spiritual heritage, as well as the popularization of the work of the legend of the Tatar song Ilgam Gilmutdinovich Shakirov.”

As Ilham Mulliyevich himself said to BUSINESS Online, the decree on the award was signed at the end of June, but it was not possible to come personally due to isolation measures, so the medal and certificate should be delivered to Kazan in the coming days.

