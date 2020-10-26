enrutat
Home / At  one of the Samara schools, pupils  will have the opportunity to study the Tatar language
At  one of the Samara schools, pupils  will have the opportunity to study the Tatar language

At  one of the Samara schools, pupils  will have the opportunity to study the Tatar language

in News, 26.10.2020 0 1

At school number 7 named. Hero of the Russian Federation M.T. Kalashnikov microdistrict Krutye Klyuchi,  Samara city, the issue  of  possibility of teaching the Tatar language is being resolved.

On behalf of the member of the Council of the World Congress of Tatars,  president of the “Duslyk”  SRTOO Fakhrutdin Kanyukayev,  editor-in-chief of the Tatar-Duslyk website, Iskander Saitov, met with  school director Galina Petrovna. During the communication, it turned out that  head of the educational institution is doing everything possible to resolve this issue in a positive way.

Iskander Zinnurovich met with Galina Petrovna again today. As a result of the meeting, there was an acquaintance with the prospective candidate for position of a teacher of the Tatar language Milyausha Rakhmatullina. The issues of organizing  educational process were discussed and a decision was made that from the second quarter the pupils  of school No. 7 of the Krutye Klyuchi microdistrict of  Samara will have the opportunity to learn  the Tatar language within the walls of their native school. Galina Petrovna promised to do everything possible so that from the second half of the year the study of the Tatar language was included in  school curriculum in accordance with the Federal Law of August 3, 2018 “On Amendments to Articles 11 and 14 of the Federal Law“ On Education in the Russian Federation ”.

tatar-duslyk.ru

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.