At the State Museum of the History of Religion of St. Petersburg, a presentation of the translation of the meanings of the Koran “Kalam Sharif

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Renat Valiullin met with Acting Director of the State Museum of the History of Religion Ekaterina Teryukova. This museum is the only one in Russia and one of the few in the world, where interesting exhibitions are presented, which can be used to trace development of religions. The permanent mission has been actively cooperating with the museum for many years, and significant joint events were held.

In the near future, at the site of the museum, it was agreed to hold a presentation of the translation of the meanings of the Koran “Kalyam Sharif”, prepared by Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“Kalam Sharif. Translation of meanings “is the second own translation of the meanings of the Kur’an DUM RT. The first was prepared in the Tatar language within the framework of the Year of Interpretation of the Kur’an announced in Tatarstan. The book is the result of seven years of collective work of the Hafiz, specialists in qiraats, fiqh, aqid, philologists with knowledge of the Russian and Arabic languages. The book is an attempt to capture the meaning of the content of the Holy Book as succinctly as possible.

For the convenience of the reader, the translation of the meanings of the Quran contains comments separated by brackets from the literal translation. Thus, the translation of the Koran into Russian in a variation of the DUM RT allows to convey to the reader not only its literal meaning, but also the historical cultural background against which the text of the Holy Scripture was recorded and pronounced, the nuances, subtexts and metaphors of the Book’s language.

Positive feedback on the text of the translation of the meanings of the Koran from the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan was received from muftis, authors of other translations, linguistic scholars, literary critics, Islamic scholars, spiritual administrations of Muslims and public organizations of Russia.

tatspb.tatarstan.ru