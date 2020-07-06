Autonomy of the Tatars of Bashkortostan invites you to take part in the festival “Uyna, harmon!”

Autonomy of the Tatars of Bashkortostan invites you to take part in the festival “Uyna, harmon!”

July 06 2020

The national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Republic of Bashkortostan invites you to participate in the national holiday “Uyna, harmon!” (“Play, harmon’ ”), which is scheduled for September 2020. The holiday will be organized in the city of Octyabrsky/ the Republic of Bashkortostan. The project is supported by Presidential Grants Fund.

The holiday begins with a costumed procession of harmonists through the streets of the Turkmenevo microdistrict of the city of Octyabrsky . The main part of the holiday will be held in the city park of culture and leisure. The holiday will end with a big concert of harmonists, amateur and professional artists. Workshops on playing musical instruments, arts and crafts and traditional crafts will be organized.

The project will host a flash mob on the Internet. To participate in a flash mob, you need to take a photo or record a video of perdorming on a folk musical instrument and post on social networks