Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow: “The foundation of the republic is a colossal milestone in the development of Tatar identity”

May 27, 2020

The autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow congratulates all Tatars on our common holiday – the centenary of the TASSR – regardless of where they live and work now.

The Tatar people have always been distinguished by the breadth of soul and unity of the nation, and on any earth we do not lose our roots and culture, we are proud of our origin, our history, the heroes of our community.

The foundation of the republic is a colossal milestone in the development of Tatar identity in all sectors and a guarantee of strong and sustainable development in the future of our entire people.

These days we feel like never before a united nation!