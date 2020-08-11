Autumn saturated with Tatar events is expected in the village of Oktyabrsky, Sverdlovsk region

In the Sverdlovsk region, in the village of Oktyabrsky, it is planned to launch classes in the Tatar language and literature at the secondary school №18. It is expected that the study will take place in the format of an additional education circle. The idea was supported by Fidaris Khusainov, a teacher with 20 years of experience, and director of the Oktyabrskaya school, Valentina Shakirova. As Favia Safiullina said, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan will help with educational and methodological materials.

As reported on the portal of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan, the meeting was attended by deputy chairman of the National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Sverdlovsk Region Narkis Karamov and the teacher of technology at the October Secondary School No. 18 Fidaris Khusainov. At the round table, the issue of holding a holiday in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR on the territory of the Sysertsky district was raised, about which our portal had already reported earlier. A big holiday with the participation of local and Kazan Tatar pop stars will take place on September 5, if the epidemiological situation allows.

The Tatar-Bashkir community from the Sysertsky region stands out in the Tatar world of the Sverdlovsk region for its activity. There is an ensemble “Duslyk”, whose members are diploma winners and laureates of dance and song competitions of various levels. The Nur mosque operates, where for several years Sunday classes in the Tatar language were held at the mosque.

Albina Shaimukhametova

https://ural.tatar