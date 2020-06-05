Bashkortostan will celebrate the 100th anniversary of singer Farida Kudasheva

June 04, 2020

Bashkortostan will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the legendary singer, People’s Artist of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, Honored Artist of Russia Farida Kudasheva. The corresponding decree was signed by head of the republic Radiy Khabirov.

In honor of this event, anniversary measures will be held in the republic. The organizing committee will prepare them.

The creativity of Farida Kudasheva (1920 – 2010) is associated with the flowering of concert performance in the republic.

The unique voice, emotional and soulful manner of performance brought the singer popularity and sincere love of thousands of listeners. Hundreds of Bashkir and Tatar folk and author’s songs were loved by residents of the two republics – Bashkortostan and Tatarstan and other regions. The name of the singer bears one of the streets of Ufa, as well as the International Festival of Bashkir and Tatar songs “Duslyk Mono”, in Ufa, a memorial plaque is installed on the house where the singer lived.

bashinform.ru