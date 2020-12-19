Beauty through the ages

The Yembaevsky rural museum hosted a presentation of a temporary exhibition with samples of sewing by Siberian Tatars, Tatar women’s festive dresses of Western Siberia of the 19th – early 20th centuries “Beauty through the centuries”.

Over the years, the museum fund has been replenished with outfits worn by residents of our village, with gold-embroidered garments indicating their origins in the Bukhara Khanate, connected by the Great Silk Road with the Siberian Khanate.

The garments testified to the class, age and marital status, to the ethnic differentiation of various groups of Tatars.

The exhibition presented the most valuable exhibits with gold thread embroidery, which are more than 100 years old. The headband – Sarauts – belonged to the grandmother of Hamdia Gavrilova, Nasiba Davletova, born in 1884, a resident of the village of Toboltura, Tobolsk region. Breast bands – raisins and kalfaks – to the old resident of Embaevskiy yurts Bukharka Bibikamal Muslimova.

There were also presented modern author’s solutions for creating Tatar costumes using the gold embroidery traditions of Siberian Tatars, the heirs of the crafts from the Bukhara Khanate.

Nelya FAYZULLINA

rayon72.ru