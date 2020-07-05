Bronze sculptures of characters from the play by Tufan Minnullin will appear in Nizhnekamsk

Jule 04, 2020

The area in front of the Tatar State Drama Theater in Nizhnekamsk continues to be beautified At an away meeting with the participation of Aydar Metshin, the project of sculpture, which will be installed on the territory near the institution. has been discussed,

The sculptor from Kazan prepared the sketches. The monument will depict an old man and a boy – a scene from the work by Tufan Minnullin. The figures will be made of bronze. The height of the composition is more than two meters. It is to be opened it in the fall.

We remind the renewd drama theater opened in Nizhnekamsk at the end of December last year. Capital reconstruction lasted from March to December. During this time, a new auditorium with 250 seats, a decoration warehouse, and a workshop for artists were erected. Finishing work was carried out inside the building. The facade of the building, entrance groups, the internal layout of the theater have completely changed.

e-nkama.ru