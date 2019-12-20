Celebrations in honor of the 95th anniversary of Tatarkino were held in Kazan

December 20, 2019

The holiday dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the organization of film production and film distribution in the TASSR was held on December 17 at the “Mir” cinema.

In the lobby of the cinema, guests could plunge into the history of cinema thanks to the exposition prepared for the big anniversary of Tatarstan cinema and the retro-motion picture exhibition “Breath of Time”.

The festival brought together veterans of the film industry of the republic, employees of film institutions of Tatarstan, creative groups, friends and partners of Tatarkino from Moscow and other regions of Russia.

The First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Yulia Adgamova, on behalf of the Minister of Culture of Tatarstan, Irada Ayupova, congratulated everyone on the anniversary of Tatarkino.

“Next year we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of our republic,” recalled Yulia Adgamova, “and now we are celebrating the 95th anniversary of Tatarstan cinema. That is, even then, the importance of cinema was emphasized. Today, already part of the municipal halls of the republic have joined the screenings of Tatarstan films. Tatarkino is not just an institution, it helps the Ministry of Culture to promote cinema, we are successfully implementing various social projects. “I wish the Tatarkino prosperity and success so that all the plans outlined are fulfilled.”

After that, the First Deputy Minister of Culture of Tatarstan handed a number of government awards to the workers of GBUK RT “Tatarkino”.

The gratitude of the mayor of Kazan to the Tatarkino collective was handed by head of the Department of Culture of the Executive Committee of Kazan Azat Abzalov.

“95 years is only the beginning,” he said. – Together with Tatarkino and the Ministry of Culture, we are implementing social projects. Most importantly, these projects are successful. For example, recently in Kazan a municipal cinema was opened in the recreation center “Lenin”. This is the second cinema after the “World”, which operates in the state segment. While the Mir cinema is an art house venue, in Lenin Palace of Culture it is a children’s cinema venue. Thanks to the employees of Tatarkino, I bow to you for everything that you do! Cinema rental in village culture houses is your merit! ”

Denis Kiris, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission on Culture Development and the Preservation of Spiritual Heritage, head of the working group on shaping the development strategy for children and youth cinema of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, came to congratulate Tatarkino on its anniversary. Before the festive event, he took part in a solemn meeting dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the organization of film production and film distribution in the TASSR and the results of the work of film institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan in 2019. “Personally, I want to wish on my own, and we will make every effort to make our own cinema, a national cinema, which should sound not only throughout Russia, but around the world,” Denis Kiris expressed his wishes. – There is fertile ground for this. I would really like the films of Tatarstan filmmakers to be heard! ”

Director of Tatarkino Milyausha Aituganova began her speech by thanking industry veterans: “We are very grateful to all those who laid the foundations of Tatarstan cinema and film distribution, laid traditions. And we with the new team are ready to continue these traditions, to increase, to bring something new. ”

“Cinema was, is and will always be!” said the former chairman of the once-existing State Committee for Cinematography of the Republic of Tatarstan Zufar Bukharaev.

“What a blessing to see again the people dear to my heart, who are associated with the best years of service to the great art of cinema,” the former deputy director of the Tatarkino state institution Naila Kamalova began the words of congratulations, “I am very grateful to fate for having crossed the threshold of“ movie distribution ”for the first time back in 1970, and forever in the wonderful and wonderful world of cinema, it was involved in the great brotherhood of filmmakers. At that time, the distribution was led by a man – a legend, a former front-line soldier – Akhat Belyav, a man who was endlessly in love with cinema. He created and rallied around himself a team of like-minded people. And each in his place, regardless of the position he held, worked hard and with great love for his work. Therefore, Tatkinoprokat has always been one of the best in the country. It is good to see that under the new conditions, the cinema of Tatarstan is confidently moving forward, films of various formats are being shot and successfully have been shown not only in the republic, but also far beyond its borders. And the International Festival of Turkic Cinema was added to the International Muslim Film Festival. ”

Popular actors Ravil Sharafiev, Renat Tazetdinov and Azgar Shakirov also came to congratulate the Tatarkino team on the round date.

The festive evening was adorned with musical performances by artists and a screening of shots from ancient films shot in Tatarstan among the first. The holiday of cinema ended with a symbolic performance of artists who starred in the first musical comedy “Apipa”.

The festive evening was adorned with musical performances by artists and a screening of shots from ancient films shot in Tatarstan among the first. The holiday of cinema ended with a symbolic performance of artists who starred in the first musical comedy “Apipa”. This is a modern film in the Tatar language, which has already managed to win the love of the Kazan audience.

The anniversary celebrations will continue on December 22. On this day, a retrospective of Tatarstan films will be shown at the Mir cinema.

Zufar Davletshin, press service of Tatar-Kino.