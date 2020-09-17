Central Election Commission registered Minnikhanov as elected President

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan has registered Rustam Minnikhanov as the elected President of the Republic of Tatarstan. The decision was unanimously supported at the 123rd meeting of the CEC of the RT.

“The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan decides to register Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov as the elected President of the Republic of Tatarstan and issue him a certificate of election,” said Nadezhda Borisova, secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The inauguration ceremony of the President of Tatarstan is scheduled for September 18. The new presidential term will be the third in the career of Rustam Minnikhanov. In the elections of September 11-13, 2020, 83.4% of voters cast their votes for him.

Experts predicted broad public support and a high turnout in the fall elections. There were no violations of the electoral process, the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan checked all applications from voters and provided explanations. To protect against coronavirus, masks and pens were issued at the sites, and the temperature was measured.

tatar-inform.ru