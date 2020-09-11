Chairman of National Council arrived in the Bavlinsky municipal district

September 10, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev arrived in the Bavlinsky municipal district. Here he was met by head of the region Ramil Gatiyatullin.

The program of the working visit included a visit to the Bavlinsky City Library, Branch No. 1, an inspection of the courtyard of S. Saydasheva Street, 21 within the framework of the republican program for improvement of courtyard territories “Our Yard”, as well as familiarization with progress of the renovation of the Victory Park and labor glory as part of the implementation of the national project “Formation of a comfortable urban environment”.

In addition, Chairman of the National Council took part in the opening of MAUDO “Children’s Art School”. The opening ceremony was held with participation of Ramzia Muratova, Head of Municipal Public Institution “Culture Department of the Bavlinsky Municipal District of the Republic of Tatarstan”, and Marina Epishkina, Acting Director of MAUDO “Children’s Art School”.

Let us remind you that in the first half of the day the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan visited the Aznakayevsky municipal district.