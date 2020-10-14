Chairman of the Council of the Yardam Foundation Ildar Khazrat Bayazitov was awarded the prize of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan

Today Rustam Minnikhanov presented diplomas and badges of the laureates of the Prize of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for the contribution to development of civil society institutions. The award ceremony took place at the Kazan Kremlin.

“It is gratifying that the contest was held with significant activity of public associations,” Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized. – All the laureates are worthy examples of public service and make a great contribution to development of civil society institutions. The 2020 laureates are well known to our public. ”

So, Ildar Hazrat Bayazitov is actively involved in charity work. Under the Yardam Foundation, he created the only educational and rehabilitation center in Russia for the visually impaired, hearing impaired and those diagnosed with cerebral palsy; in a difficult period of self-isolation, he implemented the “Road of Life” campaign, within which 99 thousand people in need received help.

“The projects you are implementing are of great public importance, serve as an example of civic engagement. I sincerely congratulate you on your well-deserved awards and wish you continued success, ”said Rustam Minnikhanov, addressing the event participants.

In turn, Ildar Bayazitov expressed gratitude to the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov for the high assessment of the “Road of Life” project.

“Recognition on your part is an impulse for us that motivates us to do more good deeds. This award obliges us a lot and I would like to assure that we will carry this title with dignity, ”Ildar Bayazitov said.

Nadezhda Gordeeva

tatar-inform.ru