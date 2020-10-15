Chairman of the National Council arrived on a working visit at the Republic of Bashkortostan

enrutat
Today, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev arrived on a working visit at the Republic of Bashkortostan. He was met by Deputy Chairman of the State Assembly – Kurultai of the Republic of Bashkortostan Elvira Aitkulova, Representative of the World Congress of Tatars in Bashkortostan Alfred Davlyatshin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Bashkortostan Yusup Yakubov.

In the program of the working trip of  chairman of the National Council, it is planned to visit  House of the Hero of the Great Patriotic War Gazi Zagitov and  local history museum, which are in the village of Yanagushevo,  the   Mishkinsky district, as well as a visit to the grave of the batyr. In the afternoon, a meeting is planned with the leaders of the Tatar public organizations of the Republic of Bashkortostan and the permanent representative of Tatarstan in Bashkortostan.

 

