Chairman of the National Council laid flowers at the memorial sign at the place of death of Fatykh Karim

February 19, 2020

These days, the delegation of Tatarstan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress, Vasil Shaykhraziev, is in the city of Kaliningrad. The program of the working visit included a visit to the museum in the village of Vladimirovo, Bagrationovskiy district, where the expositions dedicated to the outstanding Tatar poet Fatykh Karim have been viewed.

The museum stores photographs from the personal archive of Leyla Fatykhovna – the poet’s daughter, copies of original documents, children’s letters from daughters to dad to the front, many books, including books personally donated by Leyla Fatykhovna.

This photo of the poet’s wife passed him to the front. She was with the poet throughout the war. And after the death of F. Karim in his overcoat pocket, this photograph was returned back to his family.

Chairman of the National Council emphasized that he was very glad that today’s events began with a visit by the hero of the Soviet Union Hakim Bikteev and a visit to the museum of the son of the Tatar people F. Karim. In addition, Vasil Shaykhraziev noted that he was proud that today children recite poems of the Tatar poet by heart. Today the museum was given the book “Republic of Tatarstan.”

Then the delegation went to the memorial sign at the site of the death of Fatykh Karim in the village of Sadovoye, where the flower laying ceremony was held.

We remind that today is 75 years since the death of the poet. February 19, 1945 Fatykh Valeevich died while performing a combat mission on the outskirts of Koenigsberg – in the village of Pobeda.