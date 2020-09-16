Channel “Tatars of the World”: Great Tatar writers at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries

At the beginning of the 20th century, a comprehensive, large-scale progress of Tatar culture took place. It was to this period that a serious scientific development of the theory and criticism of Tatar literature belongs, conditions were created for the publication of not only books and calendars, but also newspapers and magazines.

At the same time, a galaxy of writers, publishers and translators appears, making great efforts to educate the Tatars and other Turkic peoples. In the history of Tatar literature and books, this period is traditionally considered separately and is considered one of the richest and most revealing.

The channel “Tatars of the World” offers viewers a video selection of great writers of that time, whose work had a significant impact on the Tatar culture, their short biography and interesting facts from life:

Gabdulla Tukay

Karim Tinchurin

Sagit Ramiev

Fatih Amirkhan

Dәrdemәnd

Gayaz Iskhaki

Qayum Nasyri

Galimjan Ibragimov

Majid Gafuri

Fathi Burnash

Galiaskar Kamal

Mirhaidar Faizi

