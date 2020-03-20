Chelyabinsk talents are again among the best!

March 20, 2020

Alsou Khayrzamanova, finalist of the contest “Tatars kyzy. Nәni enҗelәr – 2018 ”, received the Laureate Diploma of the Open Interregional Festival-Competition of Tatar Song and Instrumental Music Performers“ URAL SANDUGACHI ”(“ Ural Nightingale ”)!

The festival was held on March 14-15, 2020 in Yekaterinburg. We remind that this is the qualifying round of the 11th International Television Competition “Tatar Mony” named after Ilham Shakirov.

Congratulations to the 10 year old pearl – Alsou! Congratulations and share the joy of her parents, as well as her teacher – Honored Worker of Culture of Bashkortostan N.Z. Khabibullin and accompanist R.R. Imangulova!

You have once again shown that the Chelyabinsk region is a forge of talents!

Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk region