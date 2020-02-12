Chelyabinsk youth discussed Tatar fairy tales and made interesting conclusions for themselves

February 11, 2020

The “Yashlәr74 ″ gathered in a narrow circle to listen to a person with rich experience – Vadim Girfanov.

Vadim Girfanov is a philologist by education, has been studying folklore of different nations for 20 years.

The guys read 2 Tatar tales: “Kamyr batyr” and “Tan batyr and discussed them.

The main idea of ​​the meeting is fairy tales; this is not at all entertainment for children at bedtime. They are much deeper and easier at the same time.

Behind the ornate names, plot paths, the history of the rites of traditional society is revealed. About how boys become great men (or don’t become if their potential was too little), how girls through trials, pain and over-effort come in the traditional role of girls and women – weakness, there is the greatest female power.

A fairy tale is the cumulative experience of ancestors, if you like, an instruction for life within the framework of traditional society and culture.

Source: Yashlәr74