Children’s TV channel in Tatar language “SHAYAN TV” celebrates its second birthday

On December 10 at 16:00 a festive concert dedicated to the birthday of children’s TV channel “SHAYAN TV” – “SHAYAN ONLINE” will take place! Bright numbers, Tatar pop stars, unexpected duets and, of course, premieres – all this awaits viewers live on the YouYube platform! The concert will be broadcast on air at 20:30 on the SHAYAN TV channel and on the official website!

Exactly two years ago, with support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov, the first children’s TV channel in the Tatar language began broadcasting! And on November 12, 2020 “SHAYAN TV” celebrated its birthday!

The program of the event will not leave indifferent connoisseurs of children’s creativity and lovers of quality music in the Tatar language. The finalists of the second season of the Suilun music festival and the super-stars of the Tatar stage will gather on one stage: Elmira Kalimullina, Ilgiz Shaikhraziev, Zarina Vildanova and Ilgiz Mukhutdinov.

In addition, within the framework of the concert, the long-awaited presentation of clips shot for the works of the winners of the children’s song contest “Balachak Kyry” will take place. Viewers of the “SHAYAN TV” TV channel have already appreciated these compositions. And the clips will be a real surprise for guests and spectators of the online concert.

It will be possible to watch the concert in real time anywhere in the world by simply choosing one of two convenient ways:

online broadcast on the YouTube channel;

live broadcast from the account “SHAYANT TV” in Instagram.

And for those who want to enjoy high-quality music and watch the concert on the big screen, the TV broadcast will be available at 20:30 on the “SHAYAN TV” channel and on the official website!

shayantv.ru