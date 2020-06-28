“Choose a museum of the century!” among museums of Kazan

“Choose a museum of the century!” among museums of Kazan

June 27, 2020

Do you like contemporary art? Interested in artifacts related to great scientific discoveries? A new voting starts on the website of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR! Share your preferences – vote for your favorite museum in Kazan.

The results will be announced on the eve of the Republic of Tatarstan Day on August 30. The winning museums will be awarded with memorable prizes with the symbols of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. But most importantly – they will have more new visitors, and perhaps ideas for new projects!

Follow the link and choose your favorite museum!

100tatarstan.ru