Congratulation cards from President of Tatarstan were received by Tatars-veterans living in the regions of Russia and abroad

May 08, 2020

These days, veterans of the rear and veterans of the Great Patriotic War accept congratulations in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, no face-to-face events are planned with them. But no one will be left without congratulations and attention!

And also our dear compatriots – veterans of the Great Patriotic War living in the regions of Russia and abroad, received personal congratulations from President of the Republic of Tatarstan Minnikhanov Rustam Nurgalievich. Activists of Tatar organizations give greeting cards to local veterans.

“Dear veterans! You are a generation of winners and builders of a new life who have made an invaluable contribution to the Great Victory. We bow before you for your courage, heroism and for giving us peace and prosperity.

I sincerely wish you good health, long life, may your loved ones and relatives always be there, and the spirit of victory reigns in your soul!

Congratulations on Victory Day!

Sincerely, President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov