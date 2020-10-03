Competition of journalistic works on the theme of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR started in Tatarstan

In Tatarstan, a competition of journalistic works dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was announced. The information appeared on the official website of the event.

“We invite journalists to post their best materials on the competition page, and website visitors to get acquainted with these interesting stories and vote for the ones they like most,” the message says.

The winners will be announced on December 25, 2020, they will receive prizes and diplomas. The competition is open to media editors, individual authors, groups of authors, heads of press services, press secretaries of ministries and departments, enterprises, organizations, municipalities of cities and districts of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, countries of near and far abroad, legal entities …

Works created in the period from September 25, 2019 to September 24, 2020 are submitted for the competition.

Adelya Ziatdinova

tatar-inform.ru