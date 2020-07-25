Conference of the International Summer School “Bulgarian Dialogue of Cultures – 2020” will be held online

July 24, 2020

On August 6-7, 2020, within the framework of the events of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia – Islamic World”, an online conference of the International Summer School “Bolgarian Dialogue of Cultures – 2020” will be held on the topic “Youth volunteer movement: the experience of Russia and the countries of the Islamic world.” The event is organized by the Foundation for Strategic Dialogue and Partnership with the Islamic World and the Bolgarian Islamic Academy with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan. The event will take place during the first stage of the work of the Rosmolodezh Project Office for international youth cooperation “Russia – OIC”. The partners of the project are the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, Kazan and TRMOF “Selet”.

The use of the Internet platform for the conference will expand geography of the project and strengthen dialogue between the youth of Russia and the countries of the Islamic world in the context of political turbulence in the world.

The goals of the project are to create conditions for the development of ties between youth organizations and volunteer associations; exchange of practical experience of volunteer participants from Russian regions and foreign countries.

The program of the forum will include speeches by the leadership of major Russian, international organizations and departments, including: Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Youth Forum of Islamic Cooperation, Fund for Strategic Dialogue and Partnership with the Islamic World, Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan. Also, representatives of the Association of Volunteer Centers and such religious associations of the Russian Federation as the Spiritual Administration of the Russian Federation, the Spiritual Administration of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Central Muslim Spiritual Administration of Russia, the Kazan Orthodox Theological Seminary, and the Kazan Jewish Community will also welcome the event participants.

Organizers of volunteer projects and their participants from Lebanon (Victory Volunteers and School of Young Leaders), Egypt (Ministry of Youth and Sports), Tunisia (Women’s Volunteer Movement), Syria will join the forum. Interest in organizing master classes at the forum was expressed by the Representation of Rossotrudnichestvo in Lebanon and the Representation of the Russian Federation at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.

Representatives of the Russian charitable foundations “Solidarity” (Moscow), “House of Kindness”, “Zakyat” (Moscow), the ecological movement “It will be clean” (Kazan) and representatives of the volunteer group will share their practical experience of the volunteer movement in modern conditions. “Do good deeds” (Derbent).

The availability of volunteer activity for civil society will be demonstrated by Russian Instagram bloggers.

On the final day of the forum, the results of the video competition will be summed up, and the best projects for presenting the volunteer’s personal brand will be demonstrated.

Participants of the International Summer School “Bolgarian Dialogue of Cultures – 2020” will receive conference participant certificates.

The best video materials of the event participants will be posted on the website of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group.

Activists of the International Summer School “Bolgarian Dialogue of Cultures – 2020” – “Youth volunteer movement: the experience of Russia and the countries of the Islamic world” will participate in the international youth festival of Russia and the countries of the Islamic world, scheduled for October 2020.

Youth volunteer movements are invited, representatives of youth public organizations to participate in our event.

Fill out an application for participation in the conference following the link. Application deadline is July 30, 2020.

To organize interaction and questions on the upcoming event, a member of the organizing committee of the International Summer School “Bolgarian Dialogue of Cultures – 2020” Zigantdinov Irek Yakhievich, tel .: +79033079912, e-mail .: iyazigantdinov@bolgar.academy was approved.

Organizing committee

International Summer School

“Bolgarian Dialogue of Cultures -2020”