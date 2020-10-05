Congratulation  by  V.G. Shaikhraziev   on  Happy Teacher’s Day

Dear teachers, employees of educational institutions!

On behalf of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday – Teacher’s Day.

There are many different professions in the world, but it is the teacher who is at the origin of everything: everyone has the first mentor who taught them to read and write. The uniqueness of teaching work lies in the fact that its results are visible only after decades. The teacher’s professionalism and dedication to their work in the future play an invaluable role in the life of a child. The greatest happiness for a teacher is to see that his first graders have become honest, educated, wise people.

Dear teachers, I wish you health, prosperity, peace of mind and success in your hard work, obedient and capable students. Do not let the source of knowledge that you give to children run out. Happy Holidays!

Yours faithfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev