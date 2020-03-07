Congratulation by  V.G. Shaykhraziev on International Women’s Day

March 06, 2020

Our dear women!

On behalf of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on March 8! Let the wonderful spring festival – International Women’s Day – be filled with beautiful flowers, happy smiles and holy wishes addressed to you.

We cannot imagine life without a beautiful half of humanity. The woman is the guardian of the hearth, family peace and well-being. We are grateful for upbringing of love for their culture, for spiritual values in children.

Dear mothers, grandmothers, sisters, spouses, friends, colleagues! With all my heart I wish you good health, family happiness and prosperity. May the spring sun delight you with warm rays, may cosiness and prosperity prevail in your homes, and peace and harmony will prevail in your families! Happy holiday!

With sincere wishes,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaykhraziev