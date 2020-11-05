Congratulation by  Vasil Shaikhraziev on National Unity Day

Dear compatriots, dear friends!

On behalf of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the Day of National Unity! Today representatives of more than 170 nationalities live in our republic in peace and harmony. Each nation has its own traditions, culture, language, history, which have their own characteristics. The National Unity Day is a response, a tribute to all the listed spiritual values. Wherever we live, we honor centuries-old friendship, we embody high moral values.

The achievements of Tatarstan, solidifying of its prestige in the international arena play a positive role in strengthening the age-old traditions of national accord and the well-being of our compatriots. Attaching great importance to the unity of the multinational people of the republic, the President of Tatarstan declared 2021 the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, which testifies to our loyalty to the established course. Let the representatives of the multinational and multi-confessional society continue to live in friendship and harmony in the future.

Dear friends, I wish you all good health, prosperity, a peaceful sky over your head and love for your homeland. Happy Holidays!

Yours faithfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev