Construction of a polylingual school “Adymnar-Alabuga” completed in Tatarstan

05.08.2020

In Elabuga, construction of a four-storey polylingual school “Adymnar-Alabuga”, designed for 1224 places, has been completed. The school was built as part of the project of Tatarstan State Councilor Mintimer Shaimiev. Children will be taught at school in three languages ​​- Russian, Tatar and English.

The Inspectorate of the State Construction Supervision of Tatarstan issued an opinion on compliance to the object. The school has blocks for teaching junior and senior pupils. As well as a canteen with a dining room, a medical center, a library, a gym and a swimming pool, general school premises.

kazanreporter.ru