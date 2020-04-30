Correspondence qualifying stage of the children’s competition “Sember Karlygachlary” started in the Ulyanovsk region

April 30, 2020

The regional competition “Sember Karlygachlary” (“Simbirskie Swallows”) is aimed at the development of children’s and youth creativity, which is fully consistent with the objectives of the national project “Culture”, approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Participants can become children aged 7 to 17 years, based in cultural and educational institutions of the Ulyanovsk region. A competent jury will evaluate the level of performing skills, the emotional expressiveness of Tatar folklore in sound of the younger generation and stage costumes.

Soloists must present no more than 2 numbers lasting 3-3.5 minutes. Contestants compete in two categories: “Tatar folk song” and “Tatar song of modern composers.”

By decision of the jury, the best performers are awarded diplomas of laureates of I, II, III degrees and Grand Prix, the rest will receive diplomas.

The final gala concert will be held in the auditorium of the Tatar Culture Center.