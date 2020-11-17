Creative competition for the best works depicting the flag of the Republic of Tatarstan

November 29 – Flag Day of the Republic of Tatarstan. In this regard, the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, with assistance of the Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan, announces a creative competition (online) for the best works with the flag (drawing, embroidery or baking decorated with the colors of the flag, clothes or accessories decorated with the colors of the flag , any creativity and crafts). The competition is also timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Tatar ASSR.

Photos with works should be sent to the telegram bot @Tokpc_PR_bot strictly in two versions:

High-quality photograph of the work / s (preferably with a description and commentary); The same work / s with its author.

On November 27, 2020, the jury will select three winners who will be awarded with diplomas and prizes.

prtuz.tatarstan.ru