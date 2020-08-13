Darya Sannikova: “The main feature of Tatar cuisine is preservation and imparting recipes from generation to generation”

13.08.2020

The project “Breakfast from a wood-burning stove” has started in Kazan. The guests of a program, famous people in Tatarstan, prepare traditional Tatar dishes and opening family recipes. Director of the Committee for Tourism Development Daria Sannikova shared the secrets of cooking kystyby with the guests.

The culinary art of the Tatar people from time immemorial has been famous for its rich national traditions that go far into the past. “Tatar cuisine is unique, such dishes cannot be found anywhere else – we have a rich assortment of meat, potato dishes and, of course, sweets with unique taste and design,” said Daria Sannikova, director of the Tourism Development Committee. “But the main feature of Tatar cuisine is the preservation and imparting recipes from generation to generation.”

Famous people in the republic remember and implement these old recipes in the kitchen of the “Breakfast from the wood-burning oven” project. According to the author of the project, chairman of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Kazan and Tatarstan Zufar Gayazov, as a rule, guests share their favorite recipes from childhood. “There are complex recipes, there are simple ones, our main goal is to prepare dishes, preserving the unique recipe, the one given to them by mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers and so on,” Z. Gayazov said. The main attribute of the gastronomic meeting is the traditional Tatar wood-burning stove, in which the invited guests prepare meals.

Daria Sannikova cooked kystyby according to her mother’s recipe. “This is our family’s favorite dish. In general, there are about 50 types of kystyby, but we will cook only three – with barley porridge fillings, with potatoes and onions, as well as with herbs. I want to show by my own example that it is not difficult to prepare dishes of Tatar cuisine, the main thing is to put love in them, ”D. Sannikova said.

Tatar cuisine has long become a visiting card of Tatarstan – often tourists come to Kazan to get acquainted with gastronomic culture of the region. According to D. Sannikova, the top 5 dishes popular with tourists include echpochmak, chak-chak, kosh tele, kystyby, talkysh kaleve. “Restaurants with national Tatar cuisine are very popular in Kazan. Tourists ask restaurants with Tatar cuisine, they say that they can taste European cuisine at home, this confirms once again that Kazan is the gastronomic capital of the country, ”D. Sannikova noted.

kzn.ru