Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow will be held in August

27.07.2020

From 12 to 18 August 2020, Moscow will traditionally host the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

This year the events are dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR.

On August 12 and 13, the performances of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamala. Musical comedy “Biu perie” (“Fascinated by dance”) and talk show “Ak Kalfagym tosherdem kuldan” (“My white kalfak”).

Screenings will be held online.

The beginning is at 18.30.

Address: Maly Tatarskiy per., 8, TKTs of Moscow.

___________________________________________

On August 14, at the Donskoy cemetery, a capsule with earth from the burial place of Hero of the Soviet Union, Colonel-General Vasily Nikolayevich Gordov will be transferred to representatives of the Menzelinsky district.

Vasily Gordov (1896-1950), a native of the Menzelinsky region of Tatarstan, went through four wars, commanded the Stalingrad front.

In early 1947, he was arrested on charges of harboring terrorist plans against members of the Soviet government, and on August 24, 1950, by the military collegium of the USSR Supreme Court, he was sentenced to capital punishment. He was rehabilitated on April 11, 1956.

The ceremony starts at 12.00.

___________________________________________

On August 14, a flower-laying ceremony will be held by the delegation of the Republic of Tatarstan at the monument to the great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukai (park on Novokuznetskaya street, 13/15 – 17/19).

The beginning is at 17.00.

___________________________________________

On August 14, the Tatar cultural center of Moscow will host a solemn patch of the Moscow coat of arms on the flag of the 100th anniversary of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic and a creative meeting with the people’s poets of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The event will be attended by Honored Art Worker of Tatarstan, laureate of literary awards named after G. Iskhaki, S. Suleimanova, G. Afzal Danil Salikhov, People’s Poet of the Republic of Tatarstan Ravil Fayzullin, People’s Poet of the Republic of Tatarstan, laureate of the State Prize of Russia Renat Kharis, Deputy Chairman of the Writers’ Union Tatarstan, Ramis Aimet, laureate of the State Prize named after G. Tukaya Marsel Galiev.

The beginning is at 18.00.

___________________________________________

August 16 – the final of the Moscow regional round of the International Competition “Tatar Kyzy – 2020”.

12 girls will take part in it. Two contestants (Moscow and Moscow region) will become winners. They will represent the region at the International Competition “Tatar Kyzy-2020” in Uzbekistan.

Beginning at 16.00 (Tatar cultural center of Moscow).

___________________________________________

On August 18, a monument to Soviet intelligence officers Iskhak Akhmerov and his wife Helen Lowry will be unveiled at the Khimki cemetery.

Iskhak Abdulovich Akhmerov (1901-1976), headed the illegal residency in the United States during the Great Patriotic War.

Working in the most difficult areas through illegal intelligence, he personally recruited a number of agents in the American Department of State, the Treasury Department, and the special services, from whom the most valuable information was received.

The beginning is at 12.00

___________________________________________

On August 18, a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will take place in the Alexander Garden.

The event will be held as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

Starting at 14.00

___________________________________________

On August 18, the State Tretyakov Gallery will host the opening of the exhibition “Masterpieces from Kazan. From Roerich to Kandinsky ”.

The State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan will bring 48 best works by artists of the Silver Age and the Russian avant-garde.

The exhibition is timed to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The beginning is at 15.00.

___________________________________________

The main event will be a gala concert of Tatarstan masters of arts at the Moscow International House of Music (Svetlanov Hall) on August 18

The beginning is at 18.00.

Organizers of the Days of Culture of Tatarstan in Moscow: Government of the Republic of Tatarstan, Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

