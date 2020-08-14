Days of Tatarstan cinema will be held in Kazan in the format of a mini-festival

August 14, 2020

Days of Tatarstan Cinema, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, will be held in Kazan from 24 to 30 August. During the week, the audience will be presented with films of Tatarstan filmmakers, included in the competition program of the XVI Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in the nomination “National Contest”.

It is expected that the event will be held at the Mir cinema and will become a great celebration for movie lovers: with a red carpet for stars, loud premieres and creative meetings.

“As you know, due to the current situation, the Kazan Muslim Film Festival this year will be held in a technical mode and will be closed to the public. Therefore, it was decided to hold the Days of Tatarstan Cinema in the format of a mini-festival, which will be a pleasant gift for both spectators and Tatarstan filmmakers. Another important point is related to the venue of the event. If the cinemas are not open by this time, the Days of Tatarstan Cinema will be organized on the Aksenov square, ”said Milyausha Aituganova, director of the Tatarkino State Budgetary Institution.

The Days of Tatarstan Cinema will open with the long-awaited premiere – the film “Sumbel” directed by Rashid Malikov and Ramil Fazliev (co-production: Russia (Tatarstan) / Uzbekistan). The film was based on the work by Zifa Kadyrova “Sagynyrsyk – min bulmam”. The full-length film was shot in Tatarstan and Uzbekistan.

The festival will end with the premiere of the feature film “Taganok Detachment”. This is Tatarkino’s gift to the Kazan audience. The film adaptation of the story “Taganok” by the classic of Soviet literature, the people’s poet of Bashkortostan Mustai Karim was made by director from Bashkortostan Ainur Askarov.

tatarkino.ru