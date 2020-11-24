Deputy Malika  Gelmutdinova: “Park” Manzara “will become the property of Tatarstan”

Deputy of the Kazan City Duma, director of the rehabilitation center NIBF “Yardam” Malika Gelmutdinova and employees of the fund “Yardam” held an online meeting with representatives of the Orchestra Design studio (St. Petersburg – Paris), who are developing a strategy for development of bank areas of the Kazanka River. Representatives of the Orchestra Design studio organized a presentation of the future Manzara Park, which took into account the wishes and suggestions of the Yardam Foundation fosterlings with limited mobility.

At previous meetings with the developers of the park project, Malika Gelmutdinova noted the need to take into account the interests of various categories of citizens, including people with limited mobility. As a result of the discussions, many wishes of the visually, hearing and movement disabled were taken into account. For example, at the entrance to the park, stands with a description of the park in Braille will be installed, relief and tactile plates will appear, signaling elements (stripe or path) in the bathing area. Also, ramps for people with limited mobility will be installed in all zones of the Manzara park.

Summing up the discussion, MP Malika Gelmutdinova expressed gratitude to the representatives of the Orchestra Design studio for the fact that the wishes of people with disabilities were heard. In the future, in order to effectively resolve issues and suggestions for people with limited mobility, Malika Gelmutdinova plans, together with disabled people, to organize excursions around the future park “Manzara”.

The draft Strategy for development of bank areas of the Kazanka River has been launched at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and is being implemented with the participation of the Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin by the Ministry of Construction, Architecture and Housing and Utilities of the Republic of Tatarstan under the supervision of Natalia Fishman-Bekmambetova, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.