Distortion of historical truth cannot be allowed – Radik Minikhanov

June 25, /2020

According to the representative of the Tatar national culture of the Omsk region, each people living here is original. Now the state takes responsibility for the further development of this identity.

On Thursday, June 25, the chairman of the council of regional Tatar national cultural autonomy Radik Minikhanov voted for amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. A bright representative of one of the national cultures of the Omsk region, even during the discussion of amendments to the Basic Law of the country, highlighted the most important of them.

“As a person working in the field of national politics and culture, I paid special attention to the fact that the word“ culture ”will be displayed for the first time in the main document of the country. The state takes responsibility for the cultural heritage of the country. For the Omsk region, this is a very important amendment, because we have very many nationalities living in harmony. No less important are amendments in the field of family values, which in the realities of the modern world began to be distorted. As a result of the proposed changes in the law, the concept of marriage as an alliance between a man and a woman will be fixed, ”said the chairman of the council of the regional Tatar national cultural autonomy.

Radik Minikhanov also considers extremely important the amendment to the Constitution on the protection of historical memory. The Russian Federation honors the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, and protects the historical truth. Diminishing the significance of the people’s deed in the defense of the Fatherland is not allowed – before this norm was not in the Constitution. “It is very important to keep the amendment on the ban on distorting historical facts in the main document of the country. We must remember our history, honor it and pass on knowledge about it and its correct understanding to other generations, ”said Radik Minikhanov.

omskregion.info