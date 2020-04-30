Distribution of products has begun in Crimea as part of the Ramadan – Month of Good Deeds promotion

April 29, 2020

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol together with the public association World Crimean Tatars Society (Dünya Kırım Tatar Derneği) during the holy month of Ramadan holds a charity event to distribute food packages to needy and large families.

As part of the campaign, 71 packages have been handed out to date. Muftiyat of Crimea plans to continue the action until the end of Ramadan.

The set includes sugar, rice, butter, cereals, pasta, zeytun, etc.

Charity grocery packages were distributed to poor Crimean Tatar families in Razdolnensky, Pervomaisky and Krasnoperekopsky districts, as well as partially in Simferopol. Also help was given to social activists, teachers, teachers of religion and others. Charity events in the holy month of Ramadan are held annually.

vesti-k.ru