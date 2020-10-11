Dobrovidenie folk song festival has started

On October 10, the fifth International Folk Song Festival “Dobrovidenie” started.

The platform for performance became the Russian Ethnographic Museum (St. Petersburg). The festival brought together talented and distinctive artists: about a hundred collectives and more than a thousand participants from different cities of Russia and neighboring countries. The artists performed folk songs in thematic halls dedicated to the peoples of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union. Then the ensembles and solo performers continued their performance on the stage of the State Academic Capella of St. Petersburg.

The Tatar folklore ensemble “Akcharlak” from St. Petersburg, choir leader Svetlana Nasyirovna Zigangirova, took part in the festival with the song “Utyr әle, yannaryma”.

In the photo there is a collective with the Bashkir folklore ensemble, the “Irundek” ensemble.

The main goal of the festival is to preserve and develop folk song culture and musical creativity.