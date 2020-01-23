DUM RT   announced in Tatarstan Year of the mother tongue

January 23, 2020

On the 27th day of the month of Jumad al-ouly (January 22), a meeting of the Plenum of the Religious Board of Muslims (DUM) of the Republic of Tatarstan was held. During the Plenum by unanimous decision of the imams-mukhtasibs and kazyes, the year 2020 in the Republic of Tatarstan was declared the Year of the mother tongue. Thus, the activities of the muftiate and its established organizations this year will be built taking into account the tasks of developing the Tatar-speaking environment in mosques, teaching the Tatar language, promoting the Tatar spiritual heritage, preserving national identity and fostering national identity among compatriots. It is noteworthy that the RTUM DUM has experience in implementing a number of Tatar-language projects and initiatives, including the Tatar school “Nur” in Almetyevsk, the Muslim boarding school for boys “Yardem” in Baltasy and the Tatar school “Ihsan” in Yelabuga, Tatar language courses, Media, publications, etc. In addition, the activities of the DUM of RT and mosques, business communications and counseling of the population are carried out mainly in the Tatar language.

The main item on the agenda of the Plenum was the issue of summing up the results of the DUM of the Republic of Tatarstan and its established organizations in 2019, as well as the tasks for the 2020th. The first report was made by the First Deputy Mufti of Tatarstan Rustem Hazrat Valiulin. He summarized the activities of the DUM RT over the past few years, which completed the second decade of the 2000s and allowed the Tatar Ummah to declare itself as one of the most progressive parts of the Muslim world.

dumrt.ru