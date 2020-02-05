Educational portal “NIKA” invites Tatarstan people to participate in creative competitions dedicated to the upcoming holidays

February 4, 2020, Tuesday

In honor of the upcoming holidays, Defender of the Fatherland Day and International Women’s Day, the educational portal “NIKA” (https: //appraisal.rf), invites students and pupils of educational organizations, teachers and parents to take part in the All-Russian creative competitions “Defender of My Homeland!”, ” My mother is the best “and” DIY (do it yourself) postcard. ” All of them are free.

According to the organizers, the competitions allow to support joint child-parent creativity, stimulate the development of personality, creative initiative and aesthetic taste. Last year, the organizing committee received about 3,000 applications from all over Russia. Of these, 390 are from Tatarstan.

To participate, you need to draw up your creative work and make an electronic application on the competition page:

“Defender of my Motherland!” – https: //enouncement.rf/konkursy/zashchitnik-rodiny-moey-0

“My mom is the best” – https: //enouncement.rf/konkursy/mama

“DIY postcard” – https: //assessment.rf/konkursy/otkrytka-svoimi-rukami

The procedure and conditions for participation are presented in the Regulation on the Competition. More detailed information can be found on the website https: // rating.rf. Questions can be sent by e-mail: admin@oc-nika.ru.