EMERCOM (Emergency Control Ministry) employee raised the flag of Tatarstan on Elbrus

In the year of the 30th anniversary of the EMERCOM of Russia, the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic and the 25th anniversary of the EMERCOM of Tatarstan, the 33-year-old Major of the Internal Service Maxim Demagin installed the flags of the EMERCOM of Russia and the Republic of Tatarstan on the highest peak in Europe (5642 meters above sea level).

It took eight days to conquer the Elbrus.

“We set off for the decisive assault when it was still dark – at 4 am. Strong winds up to 25 km per hour and frost of minus 18, which with such gusts and in conditions of oxygen starvation was felt under minus 25, became our companions. Fingers and toes freeze in the mountains much faster than on the ground. The reason is the same – lack of oxygen. In about 4 hours we climbed to the Shelter on the Elbrus saddle (the “Saddle” shelter or the hut on the Elbrus saddle is a high-mountain shelter, first built in 1933 at an altitude of about 5300 m). 20 minutes of rest – and it’s time! ”, – says Maxim Demagin.

The group climbed to the highest point along tight ropes, the so-called railings, 50 meters long. Then there were another 300 meters on foot along the “zombie trail” – this is the last frontier. By 9 o’clock the group has reached the peak.

“Colorful landscapes delighted us, apparently, as a reward for work and perseverance. But not for long. Very quickly the weather began to deteriorate, the wind intensified, and a storm warning was reported. Thank God, we managed to go down on time. The joy of climbing and conquering the top of Elbrus was not overshadowed by anything, ”recalls Maksim Demagin.

