Emil Aliyev – the winner of the Russian Taekwondo Championship among juniors

From 14 to 17 October 2020, the Russian Taekwondo Championship among juniors and juniors under 21 was held in Shakhty, Rostov Region.

The gold medal was won by the Tatarstan athlete Emil Aliyev, who confidently fought all the fights in the weight category up to 80 kg.

minsport.tatarstan.ru