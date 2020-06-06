Ensemble “Nur” of Moscow is preparing for a new creative season

June 06, 2020

As artistic director of the music and theater ensemble-studio “Nur” Alsu Fatkhullina said in conditions of self-isolation, the artists continue to prepare musical numbers for the upcoming Sabantuy.

Fatkhullina also expressed hope that the ensemble will have the opportunity to perform at the opening of the creative season at the Tatar Cultural Center, which traditionally takes place every fall.

According to her, the artists are busy learning new songs and preparations are underway for writing a script for a new concert-performance.

The performances of the ensemble-studio “Nur” enjoyed continued success of the public and took place within the walls of the shopping center with a full house.

