Ethnic evenings dedicated to Tatar culture will be held in Astrakhan

24.07.2020

On July 24 and 25 from 18:00 to 20:00 in the ethno-courtyard of the House of Friendship and the House of Crafts of the Astrakhan Regional Scientific and Methodological Center of Folk Culture, interactive programs “Ethnoevening. Relaxing Together “dedicated to the Tatar national culture.

Guests will enjoy a concert program with the participation of the Tatar song ensemble “Yalkyn” and soloists-vocalists Elvira Molebnova, Farida Abdullaeva, Lyudmila Zadachina, Alexei Ivanov, Nadezhda Nikulnikova, Irina Kasyanova, as well as quizzes, ethno-disco folk and master shows.

Astrakhan craftsmen will present handicrafts: home furnishings and household items made of vines and chakans, textile dolls, toys, ceramics, handmade soap and others. Those interested can take part in master classes in pottery, folk dolls, and craft painting.

There will be a lottery for entrance tickets to the event, in which a souvenir from the craftsmen of the House of Crafts will be raffled among visitors, and in the thematic photo zones “At the samovar”, “To the fair” you can take a photo in memory of the holiday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of participants and visitors is limited (no more than 50 people). Paid entrance.

For inquiries by phones: 52-08-21, 52-08-22.

Address: Astrakhan, B. Khmelnitsky street, 9k3.

