Ethnocultural project of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow received support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan

Within the framework of the competition for grants from the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan to support public organizations in the regions of the Russian Federation implementing ethnocultural projects in 2020, the Tatars Autonomy of Moscow was allocated a grant to host the intellectual game “Chiklyavek”. The organizer of this game is the Youth Council under the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Based on materials from the site avtonomiya.tatar