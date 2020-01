Exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR is opened in Bugulma

January 01, 2020

The exhibition of periodicals dedicated to Tatarstan is organized in the city central library of Bugulma.

Visitors can get acquainted with magazines and newspapers that tell about the modern life, history and future of the republic and its capital. The exhibition presents publications in Russian and Tatar languages.

Svetlana Kletsova

bugulma-tatarstan.ru