Alfiya Nurkhametova is known for her creative activities in the Aksubaevsky district. She is a recognized lady artist, teacher, and a capable organizer. Many of her works are dedicated to the nature and beauty of her native land.

Alfiya Rashitovna sees and notices little things in the surrounding life and perfectly transfers them to the canvas. It is impossible to measure the talent of an artist like her. Each of her works has a “zest”, feeling, mood.

Anastasia Petrova

